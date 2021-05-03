My Hero Academia Reveals Surprising Winner of Yaoyorozu vs Kendo

✖

My Hero Academia revealed the surprising winner between Momo Yaoyorozu and Itsuka Kendo in the newest episode of the series! The Joint Training arc continues with the newest episode of the fifth season, and that means the second bout between Class 1-A and Class 1-B could officially get going. This second round is a bit more hard hitting than the first as it pits teams led by Momo Yaoyorozu and Itsuka Kendo against one another. The two of them have been pretty closely associated with one another since their work study, and Kendo wanted to break free of this.

Declaring that she would defeat Yaoyorozu during this fight, Itsuka Kendo forms two different plans to use against the Class 1-A group. While she is fully aware that Yaoyorozu could turn things around if she's allowed to think on her feet, this does not work out in Yaoyorozu's favor as Episode 94 reveals that Kendo's work and early planning helped her team get the victory.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 94 of the series sees Kendo and Yaoyorozu's teams going up against one another, and it's clear right off the bat that Kendo had prepped her team much better than Yaoyorozu did hers. While Yaoyorozu is indeed a capable leader and has the ability to make quick decisions in the field (something that Shoto Todoroki attests to during the episode as well), she and her team did not prepare as much.

Preparation ended up being the major key for this bout as while Yaoyorozu was able to help her team through some last minute quick thinking, this was a result of all of the pressure laid into her through Kendo's attacks. The Class 1-B team quickly separated Class 1-A's team from one another, and they had the upper hand basically throughout the entire fight.

Kendo had focused her efforts on separating Yaoyorozu from the rest of the team, and while Yaoyorozu did ultimately succeed in slowing down Kendo's efforts, it was nowhere near enough to beat out the superior planning and effort from Kendo's side. But we'll see what this means for Yaoyorozu's self-esteem and leadership skills going forward in future episodes.

What did you think of this bout between Kendo and Yaoyorozu? Curious to see who would win in a true one on one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!