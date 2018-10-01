Watch the Best Scene of ‘My Hero Academia’s Season 3 Finale

My Hero Academia‘s third season finale was full of major teases for future arcs of the series, but the biggest tease came from the introduction of Mirio Togata, the top student in U.A. High School.

To demonstrate just how much they’ll need to work in their upcoming internships, Mirio challenged the entirety of Class 1-A to a battle and instantly trounced them all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last episode of My Hero Academia’s third season served as a setting stone for the arcs to come in the next season. We got a snipped of Tintin’s power and what means to be the number one of UA. All supervised (and partially animated?) by Takashi Mitani (三谷高史), the show’s star. pic.twitter.com/Ne7SinGlIi — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) September 29, 2018

After revealing his ability to phase through objects, Mirio begins the fight by taking out the long ranged fighters who had been firing projectiles at him. His hilarious nudity took them by surprise (as his clothes phased through his body as well), and he used this to his advantage. Class 1-A scrambled to land a hit on him any way they could, but he avoided each attack while delivering a blow to each of their stomachs.

The climax of the fight comes when Midoriya successfully predicts where Midoriya is going to pop up from next, and tries to land a hit. Although Mirio was impressed by this, he uses his ultimate move, “Blinder Touch Eyeball Crush” and blinds Midoriya before following up with a stomach punch.

During this moment Mirio says he’s trained to counter those who counter his attacks, and right after goes on to knock down every other Class 1-A member with a hearty stomach punch before celebrating with his hilarious “Power!” chant. After the battle, Mirio explains that it was training that made his quirk viable and Midoriya and the others realize just how much they will need to grow to approach the top of the heap.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.