My Hero Academia: John Cena Vouches for All Might Amidst Season 5

WWE Superstar John Cena is vouching for All Might with some major props just in time for My Hero Academia's fifth season! My Hero Academia's fifth season is now making its way through its much anticipated return as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, and the series is at one of its highest points ever as it celebrates its fifth anniversary. The returning anime series is not all, however, as the franchise will soon be releasing its third feature film in Japan later this Summer. This feature film is actually what seemingly caught John Cena's attention.

After the teaser poster for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission seemingly gave Cena a shout out, the WWE Superstar responded and has been showing his love for My Hero Academia ever since. Now he's taken that to a new level with a shout out to All Might on his Instagram page amidst the currently airing Season 5. Cena doesn't explain his Instagram posts usually, so this one just remains a cool shout out. Check it out below:

Ever since Cena noticed the similarities between his "You Can't See Me" maneuver, and Izuku Midoriya's own glove maneuver for the My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission poster, he's been showing some love to the anime with some pretty wild images through his Instagram feed. It's especially neat to see Cena giving a shout out to All Might here considering fans have been fusing Cena and All Might together through fan art and more in the past for years now.

Given his own superheroic like character within the WWE Universe, Cena would fit right into the events of My Hero Academia without much problem. There is plenty of opportunity for something official down the line as well with the fifth season of the anime series now airing, and a third feature film coming to Japan this Summer. As for this feature film, we actually got our first trailer for this new movie earlier this Spring.

There have yet to be any international release plans announced for the film as of this writing, but we'll see for ourselves soon enough closer to World Heroes' Mission's theatrical release in Japan this Summer. But what do you think? What kind of quirk would John Cena have in My Hero Academia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!