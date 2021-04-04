My Hero Academia Season 5 Confirms Episode Order

✖

My Hero Academia has confirmed its episode order for Season 5! The anime has finally returned for its fifth anime season, and with this comes a celebration of the fifth anniversary of the anime franchise as a whole. Starting off the Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases, fans have been waiting to see this newest slate of episodes for quite some time. But now that it's finally starting to take off with its Joint Training arc in full, fans have also begun to wonder just how many episodes this newest season will be sticking around for.

My Hero Academia's official website has begun revealing the home video release information for the fifth season (h/t @Atsushi101X on Twitter), and with this confirmation of its Blu-ray and DVD volumes has also revealed that Season 5 will be lasting for 25 episodes in all. This makes sense considering this was also the episode order for the previous three seasons of the anime as well.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

With two episodes under its belt as of this writing, the fifth season of the series has not only reintroduced fans to the extended cast of Class 1-A with the premiere but rounded out the final events of the Pro Hero arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with the second episode. Now the anime's getting ready to dive into the first full arc of the season, Joint Training.

It has yet to be revealed as to whether or not the fifth season will be extending beyond this Joint Training arc with the anime, but 25 episodes is quite enough time to fit in at least two major arcs. The Joint Training arc could very well wrap with the first cour of episodes by the Summer season, and this means the fifth season could show off the more intense arc to come right after it everything works out!

But it's still far too early to tell because the pacing of the anime adaptation does throw these arcs into flux, and with a new feature film being set during the arc after the next, there's a lot of ground the fifth season needs to cover before it's all said and done. But what do you think?

Do you think this will be enough episodes for My Hero Academia's fifth season? What do you want to see in the new episodes before it's all over?