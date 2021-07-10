My Hero Academia Brings Back The League of Villains

✖

The Endeavor Agency Arc has turned a new page with the number one hero deciding to take a far more hands-on approach to teach the Three Musketeers how to become better heroes, following the discovery that the Meta Liberation Army was prepping an attack on Hero Society, and the latest installment of Season Five has brought back the League of Villains to add to the encroaching menace. With familiar members such as Toga, Twice, and Dabi being featured in a meeting with Hawks, it seems that the League has expanded its roster since last we saw them in the previous season.

The League appears before an undercover Hawks, laying out their plan for bringing down Hero Society once and for all. Standing before the League, Hawks seems to hold a conversation with a new member of the group of antagonists who is none other than Re-Destro, the head of the Meta Liberation Army. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, it seems as though the League and the Army have joined forces for this upcoming assault, though anime viewers are still left in the dark as to which nefarious collective is actually in charge. While most of the villains at the table are ones that we are familiar with, Shigaraki is conspicuously absent.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

On top of the dire attack that is being hinted at, Toga also has the opportunity to once again see her crush Deku in action, viewing the recent footage of Midoriya, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki assisting Endeavor in taking down the underlings of the Servant of the Stars. With Dabi noting that the young heroes haven't seemed to progress since the last time they came into contact with them in the third season, Hawks is relieved that the League is underestimating the fledgling crime fighters, who have in fact grown quite more powerful in recent days.

Throughout most of the episode, we see not only the Three Musketeers learning how to better harness their Quirks, but the other members of both Class 1-A and 1-B in their respective work studies, hinting at the upcoming battle against the villains that will most likely take place in season six. Needless to say, anime fans should prepare for the devastating consequences of the upcoming War Arc.

What did you think of the shadowy return of the League of Villains?