My Hero Academia Unveils Ominous New Images For Episode 103

My Hero Academia might be switching things up by telling the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc before the arrival of the My Villain Academia saga, but that isn't stopping fans from diving into the fifth season of the popular Shonen franchise's anime adaptation. With new images being released for the next episode of the series, Episode 103, it's clear that while the story of the Meta Liberation Army might not be in full swing, that isn't stopping the villains from appearing in the series and working toward their goal of taking down hero society.

Last week, My Hero Academia took a brief hiatus in both its anime and manga, leaving fans bereft of the adventures of Deku and his fellow students at UA Academy during one of the most intense times in either medium. With the next episode continuing to feature the Three Musketeers working beneath the number one hero Endeavor in their new work-study, it seems as though the League of Villains will be making a return prior to the upcoming arc that will focus predominantly on the dark side of Kohei Horikoshi's world. Needless to say, expect some big things in the next installment, especially when it comes to the Meta Liberation Army and their plan to send their one hundred thousand strong roster to attack the heroes in four months.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the new images from episode 103 of My Hero Academia, featuring the return of Toga and several other League of Villains' members who have mostly been in the background since having a brief role within Season Four's Overhaul Arc:

My Hero Academia Episode 103 (S5 #15) Preview Images (2/2). pic.twitter.com/spMPYvhul2 — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 8, 2021

Though the fifth season of My Hero Academia is the talk of the anime community at the moment, the third film in the franchise, World Heroes Mission, is set to arrive in Japanese theaters later this summer, offering a strange new challenge for the heroes of UA Academy to overcome. With the movie teaming up the students of Class 1-A with the professional heroes of their world, alongside several new heroes that operate outside of Japan, 2021 is turning out to be a big year for Kohei Horikoshi's epic story.

What do you think of these new images released for the next anime episode of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.