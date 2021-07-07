My Hero Academia Celebrates Its Seventh Anniversary
My Hero Academia is enjoying plenty of success these days, but this high is nothing new for the franchise. If you did not know, the series has been converting fans for years now all thanks to Izuku Midoriya's charm. And today marks the manga's seventh anniversary whether you believe it or not.
Yes, July 7th marks the day that My Hero Academia began, and its start dates back to 2014. The superhero series was first published in Shonen Jump that summer once creator Kohei Horikoshi had his pitch approved by the magazine. Years have passed since that date and was you can see, My Hero Academia has become a massive hit in that time.
The manga is still being published to this day, and its sales in Japan and overseas top the charts after all these years. My Hero Academia is considered to be one of the best manga to hit up Shonen Jump in the 2010s, and its reputation has carried into the 2020s with ease. In fact, sales of My Hero Academia continue to top sales lists in the U.S., and it has even amassed a huge fanbase that loves to trend Izuku at the drop of a hat.
As for the anime, My Hero Academia is well into its fifth season which went live this year. With two films under its belt, My Hero Academia will debut a third this fall with Horikoshi's supervision. All of this combines with the franchise's prequel and video games to make one hefty IP. And on this special day, fans are hitting up social media with touching tributes that show why they love My Hero Academia so much.
What do you think about the manga's latest anniversary? How long have you been following My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Yuki Hayashi Gets It
prevnext
It's been seven years today since My Hero Academia was first serialized in Jump— Yuki Hayashi/林ゆうき (@hayayu1231) July 7, 2021
Sevenyearsago, I first worked on music for a Jump work with Haikyu! was the first time
I'm glad to hear that many people liked the music of both works
And stay tuned for the new theatrical music!
A Smash Hit
prevnext
Congratulations 7 years of My Hero Academia, 30 volumes that together are more than 50 million copies in circulation and 5 seasons that are a hit in Japan and internationally. #ヒロアカ7周年 #heroaca_a #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/YPv5P0s1wu— MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂🦴 (@animenews_news) July 7, 2021
Until the Very End
prevnext
7 years of serialization— Caio (@Foreverheroics) July 7, 2021
4 years of MHA for me
What started as curiosity essentially turned my whole life around
I grew a passion for a medium i didnt expect to love.
I met people and learned alot
All thanks to a little manga called My Hero Academia
Let's see where this goes pic.twitter.com/2pWhkkypRT
It's Happening!
prevnext
Happy 7th Anniversary / 7 Years of Serialization to My Hero Academia Manga! Huge congratulations to Horikoshi-sensei!~ pic.twitter.com/8SwKbD2HpX— Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 6, 2021
Honestly? Bless
prevnext
Happy 7 years anniversary to my favorite series, My Hero Academia 🥰— Crater|| Eri's Deku (@crater_w) July 7, 2021
Thank you Horikoshi sensei for creating 50% of my entertainment for the past 7 years🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/iHS1Z3QSgB
Deku > Everyone Else
prevnext
#MyHeroAcademia
Holy shit it's been 7 years since it started and hopefully it's got a few more left
There's way too many things I could gush over about this series so here's to Deku facing his rogue's gallery pic.twitter.com/fYKodJYLEM— Gambit (@GambitXIII) July 7, 2021
A Long Way to Go
prev
318 chapters, 30 volumes, 101 Episodes, 3 Movies , 4 ovas, 3 spin offs series , 1 light novel. Happy 7 years to my hero academia!!! pic.twitter.com/27FXmrt9d8— Black Jiro (BP) #BLM (@black_jiro_bp) July 7, 2021