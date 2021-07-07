My Hero Academia Celebrates Its Seventh Anniversary

My Hero Academia is enjoying plenty of success these days, but this high is nothing new for the franchise. If you did not know, the series has been converting fans for years now all thanks to Izuku Midoriya's charm. And today marks the manga's seventh anniversary whether you believe it or not.

Yes, July 7th marks the day that My Hero Academia began, and its start dates back to 2014. The superhero series was first published in Shonen Jump that summer once creator Kohei Horikoshi had his pitch approved by the magazine. Years have passed since that date and was you can see, My Hero Academia has become a massive hit in that time.

The manga is still being published to this day, and its sales in Japan and overseas top the charts after all these years. My Hero Academia is considered to be one of the best manga to hit up Shonen Jump in the 2010s, and its reputation has carried into the 2020s with ease. In fact, sales of My Hero Academia continue to top sales lists in the U.S., and it has even amassed a huge fanbase that loves to trend Izuku at the drop of a hat.

As for the anime, My Hero Academia is well into its fifth season which went live this year. With two films under its belt, My Hero Academia will debut a third this fall with Horikoshi's supervision. All of this combines with the franchise's prequel and video games to make one hefty IP. And on this special day, fans are hitting up social media with touching tributes that show why they love My Hero Academia so much.

