My Hero Academia Confirms Filler Episode Before My Villain Academia Arc

✖

The fifth season of My Hero Academia threw fans for a loop when it was announced that the Endeavor Agency Arc would be switching places with the Meta Liberation Army story, aka My Villain Academia, and it seems that fans will have to wait that much longer to see the story focus on Shigaraki and his clan with an anime-only episode confirmed. With the upcoming installment seemingly focusing on Uravity, Ochaco, and Nejire of the Big Three rather than the exploits of the Three Musketeers, it will be interesting to see how the fan community responds to the anime giving them a "filler episode,"

This wouldn't be the first time that season five has focused on a member of the Big Three, ironically enough in another filler episode that arrived earlier in the latest installments, where the most popular students in UA Academy acted as villains to test out the Quirks and crime-fighting skills of Class 1-A. Taking place prior to the beginning of the Joint Training Exercise Arc, the anime-only episode showed how much Deku and his friends have progressed since the early days of the series that got things started in the hallowed halls of UA Academy. The story of the Meta Liberation Army is just beginning so it will be interesting to see if it plays the role in this unique upcoming episode.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's 104th episode, or episode 16 of Season Five, has released an official description of the anime only installment of the series:

"Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Nejire from the Big 3 are interning at Ryukyu's agency. Suddenly, they hear news about a factory that produces the Quirk-boosting drug "trigger" exploding and putting a mountain on fire in a country called Kaflin. Then, the pro-hero Selkie sends them a Team-Up request!?"

Following the recent delay of both the anime and manga installments of My Hero Academia, fans have been dying to finally dive into the animated saga that will focus strictly on Shigaraki and his clan running straight into the force known as the Meta Liberation Army. Regardless of who wins, this fight will spell big problems for the future of Hero Society.

What do you think of My Hero Academia throwing in a new anime-only episode? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Atsushi101X