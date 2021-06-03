My Hero Academia Continues Streaming Dominance Overseas

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season is diving into the final battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc at present, featuring the long-awaited rematch between Deku and Shinso, and it seems as if the anime is continuing to dominate streaming platforms in both North America, and overseas when it comes to eyes glued to the series. With the next arc taking a break from the stories of the young heroes and instead focusing on Shigaraki and his League of Villains, it will be interesting to see how the ratings will ultimately be affected by focusing on the story of the antagonists for the first time.

2021 is set to be a big year for the anime franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi, not just thanks to the fifth season of its anime created by Studio Bones, but also thanks to the upcoming release of the third film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission. On top of this, manga fans are currently reading what is being touted as the "Final Chapter" of the series, with Deku on the run and the events of the past presumably leading toward a finale for the crime-fighting students of UA Academy and the world that they inhabit.

Twitter Outlet MHA News did an extensive breakdown of how successful My Hero Academia has been on streaming services around the world, proving that there is definitely an interest to watch the latest adventures of the students of UA Academy as they navigate the Civil War that is the Joint Training Exercise:

My Hero Academia ranks third on top rated in Amazon and fifth in Netflix Japan top 10 series #MyHeroAcademia #heroaca_a #ヒロアカ pic.twitter.com/gc26bL9LWt — MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) May 30, 2021

"My Villain Academia" won't simply be different from what came before it by focusing on the villains under the lead of Shigaraki, but also thanks to its mature subject matter which makes it one of the darkest storylines to date. While the majority of the saga will focus on the present for the League as they battle against a threat outside of the world of heroes, we'll also have the chance to learn more about the origins of some of the biggest villains of the Shonen series, including the likes of Shigaraki, Toga, Twice, and more.

