My Hero Academia Explains How Shinso Really Feels About Izuku

✖

My Hero Academia explained how Hitoshi Shinso really felt about Izuku Midoriya going into their big rematch in Season 5's newest episode! Shinso made a big impact on the series when he first debuted during the Sports Festival arc in the second season, but he's finally made a big comeback to the series with the fifth season. While the Joint Training arc is mostly about testing Class 1-A and 1-B's skills against one another, it's also a big test for Shinso to see if he's ready to join the Hero Course in full.

He's been training off-screen for the past few seasons, and thus his rematch with Izuku was a big point of interest. He seemed to be annoyed with Izuku at first, but with their official rematch in the newest episode giving way to Izuku's quirk going out of control, an emotional inner confession revealed how Shinso really feels towards Izuku. He wanted to show Izuku just how much he's grown since the last time they had fought. He sees him as a rival.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Shinso seemed to continue being his prickly self when he was first introduced to the others before the joint training exercise began earlier in the season, but that facade soon fades away when he sees Izuku's power go out of control. First, he's startled and can't get himself to move but soon he's pushed into action by Ochaco Uraraka as she asks Shinso to use his Brainwashing quirk to get Izuku to calm down.

Not only is he hesitant to use Brainwashing on Izuku, but he doesn't know what to say to him. Although he had lost to Izuku at the Sports Festival, Shinso was excited to show a different side of him. He still wants to become an upstanding hero to help others with his quirk, and wanted to show Izuku how much he had improved through fighting with him again. That's when he decides to say "Fight me!" to Izuku, and his brainwashing takes effect (launching Izuku right back into the One For All space).

Shinso helped Izuku more than he'll ever know with this moment, but the same goes for the opposite way as well. Shinso's loss to Izuku didn't deter him, and in fact, seemingly helped to further fuel his off-screen hero training just in order to prove to Izuku that he's changed. But what did you think of this moment? How are you liking Shinso's return in Season 5 so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!