‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Just Noticed One NSFW Detail

There are some things in the anime world that you expect to come off as NSFW, but My Hero Academia is not one of them. The anime isn’t known for its abundant fan-service and the raciest it gets is with Midnight, the R-Rated Hero. Still, there are some things that fly under the radar, and it seems My Hero Academia‘s latest season put in another one.

Over on Reddit, one detail-oriented fan noticed the show’s latest NSFW moment. Or well, what would have been NSFW if it were not for a certain Quirk. In the end, Tooru’s power prevented her from flashing the entire fandom, and fans are pretty happy they avoided such a skin-baring scene.

Recently, the anime’s third season went live, and My Hero Academia kicked it off by having the Hero students of Class 1-A travel to a summer camp. The entire gang came together to train their Quirks in a high-intensity setting. Naturally, the whole thing is pretty exhausting, and one episode shows the girls of Class 1-A sleeping off the day in their cabin — but something is strange about Tooru.

As you can see above, Tsuyu and Momo are sleeping just fine in their beds, but Tooru is a bit different. The girl is entirely visible as she forgoes using a blanket, and that reveals a startling fact about her.

Yes, Tooru apparently sleeps totally nude, and it only thanks to her Invisibility Quirk that the scene got through censors.

So far, fans don’t have any idea what Tooru really looks like, but My Hero Academia has plenty of time to make such a revelation. Its anime is only a few episodes into its third season while its manga just ended its shortest arc yet. With Izuku still in high school, the Pro Hero world hasn’t gotten to see what he or his classmates can do. And, one day, they may be able to actually see what Tooru looks like for real.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

