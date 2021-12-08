Can My Hero Academia’s Traitor Redeem Themselves?

The traitor of UA Academy has finally been revealed, and while the series threw in a major bait and switch before confirming the identity of the wolf in sheep’s clothing, the question now arises if redemption is possible for this former hero. With My Hero Academia telling the story of its “Final Act,” it seems that Kohei Horikoshi is laying plenty of cards on the table as All For One and Shigaraki continue to prepare for their major assault on hero society.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, steer clear now as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The traitor of Class 1-A was revealed to be Aoyama, the sparkling student that has the ability to fire laser beams from his naval. Currently, Aoyama is working for All For One, feeding the villain information regarding the heroes he fights alongside, as the head of the League of Villains threatens the flashy hero’s parents. When Deku approaches Aoyama to confront him on his actions, the traitorous member of Class 1-A breaks down and sees himself as a “terrible villain,”

Ultimately, Aoyama isn’t a villain like Shigaraki or All For One, he was somewhat dragged into this situation by his parents, turning to All For One in order to give the young hero his Quirk, as much like Deku, the flashy crime-fighter didn’t have one originally. While it’s true that Aoyama has been selling out his friends, by performing actions like revealing the location of his friends’ training camp to help facilitate the kidnapping of Bakugo earlier in the series. It’s clear that the young student is dealing with some very heavy emotions, struggling with his lot in life and it wouldn’t be surprising if he was able to find redemption in even the next chapter or two of Kohei Horikoshi’s epic Shonen franchise.

My Hero Academia pulled quite the bait and switch with Aoyama, initially making it seem as if “Invisible Girl” had been the one selling out UA Academy and its heroes, but with the major reveal, it definitely seems as if the shiny hero is very remorseful of his actions and is already on the path of redemption.

Do you think Aoyama will be redeemed? What other villains do you think will join the heroes before the franchise comes to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.