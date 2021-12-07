My Hero Academia Fans Are Losing it Over the Traitor’s True Identity

It doesn’t take much to rile up the My Hero Academia fandom, but there are some things that can just break the community. From Dabi’s birth name to One For All’s true power, there are moments in the manga that have left the group speechless. Such a moment came about this week when My Hero Academia revealed who its U.A. traitor really was, and to the surprise of no one, fans are losing their minds over the news.

The whole thing actually began last week when My Hero Academia put out a new chapter. It was there All For One told his lackeys about a friend who could get him info on a whim, and the manga split to Hagakure out of nowhere. This had fans convinced the invisible girl was the one aiding All For One, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.

In the end, Aoyama turned out to be the traitor, and fans are freaking out in light of the reveal. You can find a slew of those reactions below, and as it turns out, most My Hero Academia fans aren’t surprised by the revelation. Others are curious if Aoyama can come back from this wild betrayal, and if Izuku has anything to say about it, the unwilling spy will be given a second chance.

It’s Too Much

i can't do this anymore this is too painful for me, but also i like how tragic this is slowly becoming and tbh I'm all here for it. the aoyama traitor reveal plot twist when we were all convinced it was hagakure was such an amazing move on horikoshi's part. pic.twitter.com/ONRvxFjGmD — aes💌 (@fuckyoukacchan) December 2, 2021

This Hurts Way Too Much

bye aoyama was there to watch deku completely break down screaming and sobbing at losing bakugou to the LoV… pic.twitter.com/IpLKXAZLVn — deku supremacy (@fountaindeku) December 2, 2021

Two Sides, Same Coin

Whoops

Aoyama: pic.twitter.com/CMcPjyP44m — BNHA struggles™ #ThankYouKoheiHorikoshi (@mhastruggletwt) December 2, 2021

Ouch Ouch Ouch

It’s True

If you think Deku is gonna get mad and beat Aoyama you just don't understand his character pic.twitter.com/8mS2Xlq7Yp — Akane (@Izukanee) December 5, 2021

Three Strikes and You’re Out

Horikoshi told us TWICE that Aoyama was the Traitor and we ain’t listen, that’s why he had to break out ankles the way he did pic.twitter.com/13ugHneG6N — Tarnish🎲 (@Tarnished_Twice) December 5, 2021

Think About It