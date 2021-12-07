My Hero Academia Fans Are Losing it Over the Traitor’s True Identity

It doesn’t take much to rile up the My Hero Academia fandom, but there are some things that can just break the community. From Dabi’s birth name to One For All’s true power, there are moments in the manga that have left the group speechless. Such a moment came about this week when My Hero Academia revealed who its U.A. traitor really was, and to the surprise of no one, fans are losing their minds over the news.
The whole thing actually began last week when My Hero Academia put out a new chapter. It was there All For One told his lackeys about a friend who could get him info on a whim, and the manga split to Hagakure out of nowhere. This had fans convinced the invisible girl was the one aiding All For One, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.
Videos by ComicBook.com
In the end, Aoyama turned out to be the traitor, and fans are freaking out in light of the reveal. You can find a slew of those reactions below, and as it turns out, most My Hero Academia fans aren’t surprised by the revelation. Others are curious if Aoyama can come back from this wild betrayal, and if Izuku has anything to say about it, the unwilling spy will be given a second chance.
What do you think about Aoyama’s role as the traitor so far? Can the boy redeem himself at this point in My Hero Academia…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.