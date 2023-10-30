My Hero Academia Finally Lets All Might Pass a Torch to Bakugo

My Hero Academia has brought Katsuki Bakugo back to the battlefield after missing over a year's worth of chapters in the manga, and the series is finally letting All Might pass the future hero torch along to the explosive hero for the first real time in the series! While the relationship between All Might and Izuku Midoriya is at the center of the entire manga, one thing that has been clear through the series is that Bakugo is just as involved with All Might and Deku's story. But one thing Bakugo himself had noticed was that he was pushed to the wayside in favor of Deku.

All Might's focus on Deku came because of their shared connection to One For All, and All Might has begun to see the kinds of terrible habits he's gotten as a mentor as a result. It's led him to ignore the deeper desires of other young heroes like Bakugo (despite just how much Bakugo worships the former number one hero as well), and thankfully All Might was able to rectify this a little bit as he passed on a big moment for Bakugo in the newest chapter of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: What All Might Passes Onto Bakugo

My Hero Academia Chapter 405 picks up shortly after Bakugo was able to save All Might from All For One's clutches, and thankfully All Might is no longer in danger from dying anymore. But while Bakugo is beaten and bloodied, he's also getting ready for his final fight against All For One as he's far from giving up the fight. It's here that All Might passes on the final bit of his remaining Armored All Might form by activating it with its final keyword, which was actually Bakugo's hero name, "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight."

While All Might wishes he could pass on more, and notes that it won't act as more than a brace due to its damaged state, this is enough for Bakugo and makes him smile. This is the acknowledgement from All Might that Bakugo has been seeking this entire time, and now it's essentially lifted a weight off of his shoulders as he prepares for the true final fight against the strongest villain yet. So All Might has influenced the futures of both Deku and Bakugo, and now they carry it into the future.

