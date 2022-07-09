My Hero Academia Art Explores Izuku and Bakugo's Younger Years

My Hero Academia has given us quite the relationship when it comes to the uneasy friendship between Deku and his former bully Bakugo, with the latter even being responsible for the former's superhero name in a strange twist of fate. With Izuku Midoriya and Bakugo seemingly burying the hatchet with the Final Arc playing out in the pages of the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi, an assistant to the mangaka responsible for the creation of UA Academy has revisited the younger years of two of the most powerful heroes that are a part of the student body of Class 1-A.

Deku and Bakugo have butted heads over the course of the series more times than we can count, as their younger years saw the explosive young hero tormenting the inheritor of One For All due to the fact that Midoriya wasn't born with a Quirk of his own. While Bakugo has cooled down since his early days at UA Academy where he cared little for his fellow classmates, his Quirk still makes him one of the most powerful crime-fighters not just at the school, but in the world of superheroes as a whole. Bakugo has been teaming up with Mirko and several other heroes in attempting to defeat Shigaraki in the latest manga chapters, setting the stage for a dynamic entry by Deku.

My Hero Academia artist, Yoshinori, who has been an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi with an affinity for Mirko shared this new sketch that gives us another take on the earlier days of the relationship between Deku and Bakugo, which would normally see the latter giving the former hell:

The manga isn't the only thing that My Hero Academia has to look forward to in its future, with the anime adaptation set to return this fall with its sixth season, documenting the traumatic tale of the War Arc. This titanic tussle will affect both the lives of the franchise's heroes and villains alike and rest assured, not everyone is getting out of this season alive.

Would you want to see a prequel series to My Hero Academia arrive in the future? Do you think Deku and Bakugo will survive the events of the Final ARc of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.