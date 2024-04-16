My Hero Academia Doubles Down on Avengers Nod With New Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia isn't afraid to pay tribute to those heroes who came before. From Marvel to DC, the manga has paid homage to some of the greatest superheroes in the world. Not long ago, My Hero Academia surprised fans with a clever nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, the series is doubling down on its Avengers: Endgame nod.

The update comes courtesy of My Hero Academia chapter 420. The manga release the new chapter just days ago, and it did not take fans long to spot a clever Avengers nod. Just like we saw in chapter 419, My Hero Academia pulled a nod from Avengers: Endgame, and it did so with Kurogiri's help.

While Deku lays bleeding on the battlefield with Aizawa, chapter 420 shows the front lighting up with portals. The transporters open up the battlefield to tons of heroes who are ready to defeat All For One or die trying. Aizawa brought the calvary with him as he managed to break through to Kurogiri at long last. So now, the world is ready to take on All For One at his worst.

Of course, this moment of deus ex machina has been seen before. If you have watched Avengers: Endgame, Aizawa's last-minute save and the arrival of more portals will tickle your brain. The same thing happened in the MCU as Iron Man struggled to fight Thanos. If you try seeing All For One as the herald of death, the final act of My Hero Academia starts to reflect Avengers: Endgame. So of course, fans are eager to see how far the comparison plays out.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the manga is ongoing, and you can find its catalog on the Shonen Jump app. As for the anime, My Hero Academia season seven is on the horizon for May while its previous seasons stream on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this Avengers nod?