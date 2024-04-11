My Hero Academia: Why All For One Will Regret Underestimating Shigaraki

My Hero Academia might have seen All For One taking full control, but the villain will likely soon regret underestimating Tomura Shigaraki! My Hero Academia has reached a terrifying new phase of the fight between Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki as Deku was able to break through Shigaraki's mind and was able to directly connect with the villain's true heart and emotions. But while Deku was able to make some headway with Shigaraki inside of his subconscious, it was only making the real situation much worse as it was soon revealed that this is exactly what All For One was hoping for.

With Deku weakening Shigaraki's resolve for destruction and leaving the villain temporarily unable to completely block off his mind, All For One was able to rouse himself within Shigaraki's subconscious and take over the villain completely. But while All For One has full control now, he'll regret underestimating just how resilient Shigaraki is as the villain will likely find a way to take control of his body once more and completely surpass his boss just as he did before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: How Shigaraki Will Overcome All For One

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 sees All For One attempt to break Shigaraki's mind completely by revealing that nothing in his life has actually been his choice, and all has just been machinations long held in place by All For One. This was enough for Shigaraki's resolve to shatter, and All For One was able to take over his body. But there's still notably a "lingering note" of Shigaraki fighting back. So while All For One is silencing it and burying Shigaraki, it's likely that Shigaraki will indeed fight back.

We've already seen this happen before as he was able to maintain control of his body despite All For One granting him his power, and this will likely be no different. Shigaraki seemed to also make a breakthrough together with Deku as he realized he wanted to be a villain as a hero to the friends he's made in the League of Villains. There's something in there that's more than just destruction, and this will be how Shigaraki fights back.

Now it's just a matter of seeing how Shigaraki can actually make this happen as My Hero Academia continues its path to the end. But how do you think Shigaraki can break out of All For One's control? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!