My Hero Academia Season 7 Reveals Its New Ending Theme

The next season of My Hero Academia is going to be one for the record books, and the anime adaptation has revealed its upcoming ending theme.

My Hero Academia is set to return this May with its seventh season, heading toward the grand finale of the shonen franchise. As Deku and Class 1-A prepare to take on Shigaraki, All For One, and the League of Villains, Studio Bones is returning once again to continue the popular anime adaptation. Prior to the series' return, My Hero Academia has revealed the new ending theme that will play after episodes in season seven as the final fight sets itself up to be one of the biggest brawls in anime history.

When last we left My Hero Academia, the sixth season saw the heroes victorious during the Paranormal Liberation War, but it was a hollow victory. Several heroes were brutally injured as a result of fighting against Shigaraki and his forces, and despite the villains' loss, they were able to rally in record time. Shigaraki managed to free All For One from imprisonment, along with countless villains, sending Hero Society into chaos. As the future walked on the edge of a knife, Deku went to extreme lengths to hold everything together. Taking on a decidedly darker appearance, Midoriya pushed himself to the limit to save anyone he could. Luckily, Izuku was brought back from the brink just in time for season seven.

My Hero Academia's Ending Theme For Season Seven

The ending theme for Season Seven will be performed by musical act Omoinotake, and is titled "Tsubomi", aka Flower Bud. Fans won't have to wait long to hear this new track as My Hero Academia's seventh season will arrive on May 4th, with the anime adaptation airing in both Japan and North America.

While the final battle will begin in season seven, My Hero Academia's manga is already giving readers the last fight of Class 1-A. Several highly anticipated fights have already come and gone, but the biggest battle of Deku's career is still happening and things aren't looking great for the would-be Symbol of Peace. Creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't stated how many more chapters UA Academy's manga has left in the tank, but everything about this final battle is looking to end things with a bang.

