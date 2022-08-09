My Hero Academia Artist Inks Bakugo Following Manga Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia has been one of the Internet's trending topics this week, and you only have to check out the manga to see why. Creator Kohei Horikoshi rolled out one of his wildest cliffhangers ever this week. Right now, even the most uninterested fans are clinging to My Hero Academia as they want to know what's coming next. And over on Twitter, one of Horikoshi's assistants is honoring Bakugo in light of the whole thing.

As you can see below, assistant Noguchi took to Twitter, as usual, to share some artwork with fans directly. It was there nstime23 posted a quick sketch of Bakugo Katsuki, and it shows the hero-in-training over the years.

At first, My Hero Academia fans see Bakugo as nothing more than a kid here as he coos over a limited-edition All Might trading card he lucked upon. The boy's easy enthusiasm goes away in the next sketch as Bakugo enters middle school, but his drive returns in time to see him through high school. And though it is hard to see, there is a fourth sketch of Bakugo in his current outfit, but he seems to be fading away.

If you have read the most recent My Hero Academia chapter, you will know this art is pretty appropriate. The manga went live this week with a devastating cliffhanger that leaves Bakugo dead. After his quirk evolves in the face of untold stress, Bakugo's heart is shown exploding from the inside, and the manga's final shot shows the boy with glazed eyes. Right now, all signs point to Bakugo being dead, but fans are having a hard time believing the series would kill off such an integral character. But with art like this going live, well – it is hard to decide what's really true and what's not.

What do you think about this artist's take on Bakugo? Do you think the character's role in My Hero Academia is done? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.