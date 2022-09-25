My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.

There was a bit of hope that things would quickly turn around, however, as after several minutes of battle Izuku was able to finally make his way to the floating U.A. Academy battlefield as the previous chapter of the series came to an end. But as fans have seen through the heroes' struggle against the villain so far, it's much too late to prevent much of the severe damage that has already been dealt. As Izuku surveys the scene in the newest chapter, and finds out about that particular death, his emotional reaction definitely breaks hearts.

Chapter 367 of My Hero Academia picks up shortly after Izuku arrives on the battlefield and deals his first major blow to Shigaraki in the process. Buying himself and the other heroes a brief reprieve from Shigaraki's assault, it's here that Izuku figures out just what had happened. Wanting to see if everyone's alright, Izuku not only sees Katsuki Bakugo's dead body lying on the ground while Best Jeanist tries his best to help, but also sees the extent of the injuries dealt to the Big Three's members and Mirko.

This sends him into an immediate spiral, and with some prodding from All For One inside of Shigaraki, he activates his Dark Deku berserk form seen during the climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War. Crying over the fact that he was too late to help, Mirio is able to talk him down from this brief period of anguish as the both of them realize that first they need to take down Shigaraki before anyone can move forward to safety.

