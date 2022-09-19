My Hero Academia Stuns Fans Over Izuku's Long-Awaited Return
My Hero Academia is back with a new chapter this week, and it has put all eyes set on U.A. High School. After all, war has come to the school, and it is just one of several frontlines in the manga's final act. Heroes like Eraserhead and Dynamight have been fighting on campus since the war broke out. And now, the manga has left fans stunned thanks Izuku's much-anticipated return.
The whole thing went live this week in My Hero Academia chapter 366. After a short delay, Shonen Jump released its new issue for the week, and it caught up with Shigaraki at U.A. High School. The heroes on campus have been in trouble for a while now given Shigaraki's sudden power boosts and Bakugo's life-or-death blow. This has left fans on edge waiting for Izuku's comeback, and My Hero Academia delivered out of nowhere this week.
As you can see below, fans are geeking out about his epic entrance, and it is clear creator Kohei Horikoshi paid attention to details with Izuku's arrival. The epic moment certainly marks one of the best moments in the manga's current arc, and of course, readers are desperate to see how Izuku fairs in battling his arch-nemesis.
Mess Him Up
!!mha chapter 366 spoilers!!— captain peachie? (@maangotea) September 15, 2022
NOBODY TOUCH ME DEKU FINALLY SHOWED AND HES READY TO FUCK SHIT UP pic.twitter.com/L0KnX94JdA
Look at Him Go
mha 366— rue 🤠 koi’s big mac⁷ (@SEVENMEMBERSBOI) September 19, 2022
DEKU MY BOYYYYY LOOK AT YOUUU also the way hori drew his eyes,,,,, it’s over 🤲 pic.twitter.com/DOYK0CUtfF
Connect the Dots
Love this entrance & how it links to Tomura's fear & Cassie's words. Deku returns having inherited the will of Heroism, and not just from the vestiges or Japan, evident by the aid of Cassie's team. 👏🏽 An indirect collusion of OFA & New Order..#MHA366 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia366 pic.twitter.com/BdzXOBIhaD— Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) September 19, 2022
Take a Deep Breath
#MHAspoilers #MHA366 Horikoshi delivered us such heat this chapter with how good the art is for Deku’s return, idc what anyone says I will worship that man to my dying breath 🙏🙏 all hail King Horikoshi fr pic.twitter.com/LLf2AsSmzw— Daniel is ready for the upcoming bkdk moment 😏🍿 (@DynamightDaniel) September 15, 2022
Top Tier
Deku, master of epic entrance!— Leen~ DEKUCENTRIST🥦🐇 (@Dekuland1) September 19, 2022
The rawest MC EVER!!! pic.twitter.com/QPltITRUnG
Get Ready to Rumble
I LOVE Deku like you have no idea. Real MC, real shonen. Time for the ultimate title match. pic.twitter.com/Ezd5hWQtUu— Volk (@Volkerstime) September 19, 2022
Welcome Back
THE KING IS BACK #deku #mha #mha366 pic.twitter.com/wwgK4bPKRc— -ˋˏ ᴠɪᴠɪ ˎˊ- | comms and zine work (@vivqia) September 18, 2022
He's Home!
THE KING IS BACK#Deku #MHA #MHA366 pic.twitter.com/7UENk6KZJX— trubwlsum ✨ (@trubwlsum) September 19, 2022