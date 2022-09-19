My Hero Academia Stuns Fans Over Izuku's Long-Awaited Return

My Hero Academia is back with a new chapter this week, and it has put all eyes set on U.A. High School. After all, war has come to the school, and it is just one of several frontlines in the manga's final act. Heroes like Eraserhead and Dynamight have been fighting on campus since the war broke out. And now, the manga has left fans stunned thanks Izuku's much-anticipated return.

The whole thing went live this week in My Hero Academia chapter 366. After a short delay, Shonen Jump released its new issue for the week, and it caught up with Shigaraki at U.A. High School. The heroes on campus have been in trouble for a while now given Shigaraki's sudden power boosts and Bakugo's life-or-death blow. This has left fans on edge waiting for Izuku's comeback, and My Hero Academia delivered out of nowhere this week.

As you can see below, fans are geeking out about his epic entrance, and it is clear creator Kohei Horikoshi paid attention to details with Izuku's arrival. The epic moment certainly marks one of the best moments in the manga's current arc, and of course, readers are desperate to see how Izuku fairs in battling his arch-nemesis.

