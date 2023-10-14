My Hero Academia Cosplay Presents The Perfect Bakugo

It's been quite some time since we saw Bakugo in My Hero Academia's final saga. As fans continue to speculate whether Murder God Dynamight is still kicking, the hero remains one of the most popular characters that was spawned from the mind of creator Kohei Horikoshi. While fans wait to see what Bakugo's fate will be before the shonen series comes to an end, cosplayers are taking the opportunity to bring the hot-headed hero back into the real world once again.

Bakugo wasn't always a good friend of Deku's, downright torturing the shonen protagonist in their earlier years before they were both a part of UA Academy's roster. As the two worked alongside one another to fight against the villains of the world as well as hone their Quirks, they found common ground and became fast friends in the face of insurmountable odds. During the recent Dark Hero Saga of the anime adaptation, Bakugo was instrumental in pulling Midoriya back from the brink and welcoming him back into the waiting hands of his Class 1-A friends. With the seventh season already confirmed for My Hero Academia's anime, the final battle is aiming to make its way to the small screen in a grand fashion.

Bakugo: Murder God Dynamight

Bakugo's Quirk might allow him to unleash some devastating explosions from his fingertips, but he's managed to find some unique ways to up his strength by manipulating his explosive powers. On top of hurling some major attacks at opponents, his explosions allow him to travel at high-velocity speeds. While UA Academy has taught him how to evolve his Quirk, perhaps most importantly, the school has taught him how to work well with his fellow heroes and even take on the role of leader.

While creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't stated how many more chapters My Hero Academia has before it comes to a close, it seems as though no character is safe whether they're a hero or a villain. As Bakugo suffered quite an injury at the hands of All For One, it has yet to be seen if the popular hero will have a future following this final battle.

