Did You Notice This ‘My Hero Academia’ Costume Connection?

My Hero Academia is chock-full of great Easter eggs, whether it’s reference to the big lore of Marvel and DC Comics, or (like today’s find) subtle references to the deeper lore of the My Hero Academia world itself. This piece of trivia from the Boku No Hero Academia manga (end of chapter 114, in volume 13), reveals a big costume connection between Class 1-A’s Bakugo and Ochaco:

Bakugo is a great character lol pic.twitter.com/QjablDYQl8 — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) June 23, 2018



As we learned in the “U.A. Sports Festival Arc”, designers and supportengineers are just as prevalent and important to the Pro Hero world as the heroes themselves. This has been embodied in the anime/manga by Mei Hatsume’s big display in the U.A. Sports Festival, and we get to learn more in the manga / upcoming anime storyline “Hero License Exam Arc”, as Izuku Midoriya upgrades his costume while pursuing their Provisional Hero Licenses.

This little connection between Bakugo and Ochaco just goes to show how much world-building My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has done, before introducing us to the current main storyline we follow (i.e., Izuku Midoriya’s rise to becoming the world’s greatest hero). It seems that truly nothing is random, and even things like costumes could open up into a much bigger wing of the universe, where we meet more famous support characters, or learn some big details and/or twists about how the Pro Hero world functions.

As stated, the My Hero Academia anime is now moving into the “Hero License Exam Arc”, which sees the students of U.A. now living in a more secure dorm setting, while studying for the test to get their provisional hero licenses, which will allow them to fight back against villains, in future attacks. Meanwhile, in the shadows, the League of Villains is regrouping, as the world begins to feel the full impact of All Might’s retirement.

Catch new episodes of My Hero Academia streaming on Saturday mornings; however, there will be some brief breaks coming up, so be aware.