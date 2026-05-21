My Hero Academia/Berserk Actor, Takahiro Fujiwara, Dead at 43

When it comes to the anime industry, there are many creative forces that help some of the biggest franchises come to life. Animators, directors, and voice actors all unite to help bring to life major stories that resonate long after their stories are complete. Unfortunately, a titan in the voice acting industry has passed, having major roles in some of the biggest anime series on the market. From My Hero Academia to Berserk to One Piece, Takahiro Fujiwara has played heroes, villains, and everything in between across the medium of anime. While Fujiwara might be gone, his legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

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The anime voice actor’s passing was announced by his talent agency, Ken Production, who shared a statement today, May 21st. The statement reads, “Our affiliated actor, Takahiro Fujiwara (age 43), passed away on May 14. We express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and support he received from everyone during his lifetime. The funeral was held privately with only close relatives in attendance, in accordance with the wishes of his family.

We ask for your understanding.” While some characters he played, such as Kurogiri and Pippin from My Hero Academia and Berserk, most likely won’t be returning any time soon, his One Piece giant Dorry will play a big part in the anime’s future. Toei has yet to confirm who will take on the role following Takahiro’s passing. My Hero Academia and Bleach’s official social media channels mourned the loss of the voice actor, as you can see below.

The Anime World Mourns

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Alongside the recent announcements from Fujiwara’s agency, fellow voice actor Masaya Fukunishi shared his thoughts and condolences on Takahiro’s passing. Masaya might be best known for their roles in Haikyu, Tokyo Revengers, and Kaiju No. 8. In his statement on Fujiwara’s passing, Fukunishi revealed that the deceased actor was a big source of inspiration during his earlier days in the voice acting world.

“Our senior colleague, Takahiro Fujiwara, has passed away. When I was a newcomer, assigned many lines at a dubbing session, and showing all my anxiety, he encouraged me with his rich voice, saying, “Fukunishi-kun, it’ll be fine!”—I’ll always remember that. I wanted to reminisce about that conversation from back then and have it again one more time. My deepest condolences.”

Along with playing significant roles in the anime world, Fujiwara also had parts to play in the Japanese dubbing of North American projects. Specifically, Takahiro played villainous roles in the likes of Young Justice, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Avengers Assemble, wherein he played the parts Vandal Savage, the Green Goblin, and Thanos, respectively. The deceased voice actor also had many roles in the video game industry, lending his talents to entries such as Apex Legends, The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes, The King of Fighters, Fire Emblem Heroes, and more. Considering Fujiwara’s young age, it’s truly a testament to his talent that he had such an impact on the entertainment world in such a short amount of time.

Our thoughts are with the friends and loved ones of Takahiro Fujiwara during this difficult time.