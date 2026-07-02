3 Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Most Promising Film Hasn’t Been Release Yet

Established in 2011, animation studio MAPPA eventually climbed the ranks to become one of the biggest in the industry after creating famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan (from Season 4), and many more acclaimed series. 2016 was a breakthrough year for the studio, when Yuri!!! on Ice helped it gain global recognition. Following the anime’s success, Banana Fish was also released under MAPPA’s banner in 2018 and received critical acclaim for its spectacular adaptation. During the controversies regarding the cancellation of the anticipated Yuri!!! on Ice prequel film, MAPPA had already climbed the ladder and became a multimillion-dollar company, etching its name in the anime industry.

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There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen is the most successful MAPPA series, but the studio also has a record of several incredible series and films that never received global recognition like these mainstream anime.

What Is The Mourning Children About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story is set in the Heian period (794 – 1185), following Sei Shonagon, a famed Japanese author, best known for The Pillow Book. The plot will focus on women in this era, while also asking existential questions about death. Dressed in glittering junihitoe (12-layered kimono known as itsutsuginu-karaginu-mo), the animators respected the atmosphere, composed waka poems, and lived an elegant life while playing a game of kemari. This is the image of a thousand years ago, as described in ancient textbooks. However, what I found on my journey was a newer and different view. We will pick up the trail of these women and take on the challenge of a thousand-year journey.

Katabuchi serves as a director, screenwriter, and storyboarding artist. He started his career in Telecom Animation Film, and over the years he has worked in Mushi Production, Studio 4°C, Madhouse, MAPPA, and most recently, MAPPA’s subsidiary Contrail, where he has been since 2019. He worked with the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. He worked as an assistant unit director on Kiki’s Delivery Service, and he even trained new Studio Ghibli animators for a while. His most recent work is MAPPA’s In This Corner of the World – a slice-of-life film set near Hiroshima during World War 2. He directed the movie and co-wrote the script with his wife Chie Uratani.

MAPPA Is Currently Working on Multiple Projects

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA held its fifteenth anniversary event on June 19, 2026, using the occasion to celebrate with the exciting announcement of new seasons and fresh reveals. Fans were naturally curious about major titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, and while they got what they wanted, the studio also unveiled several new projects, making the event even more exciting.

The fresh anime announcements included a variety of titles that many wouldn’t expect from the studio, which is best known for adapting popular battle focused manga series. These projects highlight how MAPPA is diversifying its lineup. Of the seven anime announcements, four were returning series with new seasons, while three introduced entirely new stories. While each of these new narratives has its own charm, here they are ranked based on their first impressions and premises.

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