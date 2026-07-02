Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro Returns to Theatres in July

Even several decades since it was established, Studio Ghibli remains one of the most iconic animation studios of all time. Ever since its establishment in 1985, every film released under its banner has been praised for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. Ghibli films are considered timeless classics thanks to the studio’s trademark of hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery and expressive characters. However, while the studio is globally acclaimed now, it didn’t gain a strong foothold in the industry from the beginning. After gaining some financial stability after the success of Princess Mononoke, the studio became globally famous after the premiere of Spirited Away in 2001.

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After director Hayao Miyazaki won an Academy Award for Spirited Away, the film kept gaining more recognition and remains one of the most celebrated classics to this day. It has been adapted into a stage play several times before, but it’s finally coming to North America in 2027. Directed by John Caird, the stage play adaptation will be making a global tour in Taipei, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and London on different dates. It will be performed in Los Angeles from early September to October 2027. Further details will be shared on the official website at a later date.

Studio Ghibli Fest Kicks Off in North America With Ponyo

image courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli Fest is one of the most anticipated annual events held by GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment for fans in North America. It brings sme of the most beloved Ghibli classics to the theatres for limited screenings. The fest kicked off in June this year with the return of Ponyo, and several films such as Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky are scheduled for the next few months.

Ghibli offers fans a chance to experience the animated classics on the big screen, accompanied by special content and in both Japanese and English-dubbed versions.​ The fest kicked off with Ponyo this month, and the screening dates of My Neighbor Totoro in July have already been confirmed. Tickets and the entire schedule of this year’s fest are available on the official websites of GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment, so don’t forget to check out the schedule at your nearest theaters.

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki, the studio’s most renowned director, initially announced his retirement after the premiere of The Boy and the Heron in 2023. However, not long after the film’s premiere, he decided to continue working on another feature-length film. Even after making fans wait for three years, the studio has yet to share any new updates, even after three years since the announcement. Despite his old age and health issues, Miyazaki is working diligently on his upcoming project, and fans might get a new update soon.

In March 2026, Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki and director Goro Miyazaki revealed that Miyazaki loses motivation on days he’s not feeling well. While fans await updates on his upcoming film, he has also released a Panorama Box, which includes several newly drawn illustrations of his most iconic films. This beautiful box will be displayed at Studio Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse starting July 8th.

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