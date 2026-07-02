10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in July 2026

July is finally here, which means anime fans need another list of exciting series to keep them occupied for the entire month. As the exciting Spring 2026 anime season draws to a close, fans prepare for the exciting Summer lineup, which includes major sequels and some of the most anticipated debuts. While the new anime lineup is still a month away, luckily, Crunchyroll’s library has more than enough shows for fans to explore each month.

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Regardless, it’s often more exciting to binge a series that already has multiple episodes, especially on Crunchyroll, the largest streaming service for anime fans in the world. If you’re looking for something new to binge, this list will keep you entertained in June 2026.

10) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

The anime is based on a manga written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen magazine Morning Two since July 2016. The first season of the anime was scheduled for 13 episodes, streaming weekly on Crunchyroll. It’s also available on Netflix in select regions in Asia. Following its exciting run for several weeks, releasing one incredible episode after another, the anime’s first season will reach its conclusion on June 22nd, 2026.

The story takes place in a fantasy world brimming with magic, where only those born with the ability can become witches. While magic is a part of everyone’s daily lives, only a handful of people use it. A young girl named Coco spends her days yearning to become a witch despite knowing it’s impossible. However, she never expected her dream to come true in the most horrible way possible. After learning about the secret of using magic while sneaking up on Qifrey, a talented witch, Coco mistakenly uses a forbidden magic that was given to her by a mysterious perpetrator.

9) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Wistora: Wand and Sword Season 2 is one of the biggest hits of the year and a major action fantasy on Crunchyroll. Written by the renowned author, Fujino Omori, and illustrated by Aoi Toshi, the manga debuted its anime adaptation in the Summer of 2024. After less than two years, the anime returned with a second season with more intense battles and higher stakes than ever. Of course, as the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll has long since secured the rights to stream new episodes weekly whenever they air.

While the first season was setting up the premise with a prologue, the story finally took shape in the latest season. The Terminalia was ruined completely due to the villains’ attack, causing widespread panic and destruction. If not for Will, the Capital would’ve fallen. His feats didn’t go unrewarded by the Academy since he was finally allowed to ascend to the Tower as a High Mage. The third season is expected to delve deeper into the mystery as the world gets closer to the fated day. Season 3 is already under production, and we can expect more updates in a few months.

8) Dr. Stone

TMS Entertainment

This beloved anime is based on the award-winning Shonen Jump manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. Dr. Stone remains one of the most beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series thanks to its unique premise and sci-fi elements, which are rare to see in anime and manga. The series has released several seasons and parts over the years, keeping the fandom alive while also raising the manga’s popularity.

Despite the manga having an abrupt ending, the series is considered one of the most critically acclaimed Shonen series of all time. Even if the series didn’t have a fleshed-out epilogue, it ended after answering all the major questions forns. While the ending initially divided fans after suddenly changing the narrative, it has become more acceptable over the years.

7) Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

Image Courtesy of Studio Drive

This hilarious boys’ love anime is based on a 2014 manga written and illustrated by Syundei. The series received an anime adaptation a decade after its ending and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. While many boys’ love series follow adult relationships that quickly delve into their male leads falling for one another, Go For It Nakamura!, despite being relatively short, gives its leads an opportunity to be teenagers – and allows them all the awkward growing pains that come with that time in their lives.

Nakamura is a closeted introvert falling in love for the first time; because of that, he often stumbles over himself when he speaks to Hirose, and struggles to find the bravery to properly express his feelings to the boy he’s fallen in love with. The story centers around Okuto Nakamura, who fell in love with Aiki Hirose at first sight. Nakamura has been dreaming of becoming Hirose’s best friend ever since, but every attempt ends up in a disaster.

6) Link Click

Image Courtesy of Studio LAN

The Chinese animation industry has been on the rise for the past few years, and one of the most notable series is Link Click, which debuted in 2021. As an original story centering around heartbreaking mysteries, it didn’t take long for Link Click to gather a wide global fanbase. The story’s supernatural themes and the layers of mysteries often intrigue fans, especially since the story has taken a drastic turn in the second season. Following a cliffhanger ending in the Season 2 finale, a sequel season was confirmed.

Looking at the premise of the story, one would never be able to guess that it’s an unbelievably emotional story with high stakes and intense action. This mystery time-travel series centers around Xiaoshi Cheng and Guang Lu, who work in a small shop called “Time Photo Studio.” While their work appears to be fairly simple on the surface, the shop also provides a special service that only a few are aware of.

5) Witch Watch

Image Courtesy of GKIDS

This heartwarming and hilarious anime is based on Kenta Shinohara’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit manga of the same name. The story follows Morihito Otogi, who is secretly an ogre, an ancient race of beings produced after witches married their familiars. Although Morihito appears to be an ordinary high school boy, hiding his supernatural strength often lands him in trouble, even though he never has any intention to pick a fight with anyone. He reunites with his childhood friend, Nico Wakatsuki, a young witch who had to leave town and stay in the Witches’ Holy Land to train for years.

Nico plans to do anything she can to claim Morihito as her familiar, unaware that her mother has secretly made a request with the Otogi family to keep her safe. Although reluctant to share a roof with the overenthusiastic Nico, Morihito accepts the suggestion after learning that her life will be in grave danger a year from now. The story continues as Nico fits into human society again, while Morihito does everything in his power to keep her safe.

4) Horimiya

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

The beloved romantic comedy Horimiya released its anime adaptation in 2021, ten years after the manga’s debut. The series already had a wide fanbase, which is why the anime had high expectations. The fast-paced adaptation, which covered the full story in just 13 episodes, initially disappointed fans until CloverWorks released another anime titled Horimiya: Piece to cover the rest of the story. The series blends school comedy with romance while also highlighting personal struggles and insecurities through the main couple and the side characters.

The story follows Kyoko Hori, a straight-A student popular for her personality and looks. However, she never hangs out with her classmates after school and hides the fact that she takes care of the house and her brother since her parents are always out for work. Her secret is revealed when Izumi Miyamura, her classmate, brings her injured brother home and recognizes her. Kyoko is stunned to see that the quiet boy in her class is completely different outside of school, and thus begins their secret endeavors as Izumi continues to help her while keeping her secret safe.

3) Given

Image Courtesy of Studio Lerche

This boy’s love music anime is intensely emotional yet also heartwarming as we follow Mafuyu’s journey of overcoming the trauma of losing a loved one. The story follows Mafuyu, a taciturn boy who carries an expensive guitar with a broken string. He meets Ritsuka Uenoyama, a high school guitarist who helps Mafuyu repair his guitar. After being awestruck by Ritsuka’s talent, Mafuyu requests to learn guitar from him. Despite being reluctant, Ritsuka folds under pressure and brings him to meet his band members, Haruki Nakayama and Akihiko Kaji.

While Mafuyu is inexperienced in guitar playing, his voice touches the hearts of anyone who listens to him. The story continues as Mafuyu heals himself through his newfound love for music. Aside from Mafuyu and Ritsuka, the anime also focuses on the complex relationships of side characters, who each navigate through personal struggles. Despite having moments of tragedy, the story is full of hope and new beginnings as the characters deal with the lingering pain of loss and the challenges of being in love.

2) To Your Eternity

Kodansha

Immortality comes at a price, and Fushi knows that all too well. To Your Eternity begins with an orb being placed on Earth to observe the world. It could take on the form of objects, animals, humans, and anything it encounters. In the beginning, Fushi spends centuries as a rock and then transforms into a wolf. He meets a lonely boy who is raising the wolf and forms a deep bond with him. After the boy’s death, Fushi takes on his form and embarks on a long journey.

He meets various people along the way and witnesses their lives, struggles, and even their deaths. Each encounter leaves a deep impact on Fushi as he learns about human emotions. The anime explores the meaning of existence through Fushi’s journey. Despite being melancholic, it also highlights the beauty of life, human connections, and resilience.

1) Haikyu!!

Image courtesy of Production I.G.

This beloved sports drama is an all-time comfort anime for many, as it explores the themes of perseverance, hard work, and self-improvement while following high school boys who push past their limits to achieve their goal of reaching the Spring High National Volleyball Tournament. Haikyu!! played a major role in popularizing the sports genre in the Shonen demographic. The story centers around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy who wants to become like the “Little Giant,” a renowned high school volleyball player who participated in the nationals several years ago.

Unfortunately, Shoyo’s middle school debut turned into a nightmare when he faced off against Tobio Kageyama’s elite school and was crushed in the first round. Pulling himself up after the major setback, Shoyo later enrolls in Karasuno High School, the Little Giant’s alma mater, but didn’t expect to see his former opponent, Tobio, there. Now that the two of them are on the same team, they must put aside their differences and work together to get to nationals.

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