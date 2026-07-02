Crunchyroll Confirms Streaming Update of The Most Anticipated 1990s Classic Anime Revival

The exciting Summer 2026 anime season is right around the corner, and all the exciting new anime are set for their anticipated debuts. However, the most surprising anime debut is Red River, based on a classic Shojo series. Written and illustrated by Chie Shinohara, the manga was serialized in Shogakukan’s Sho-Comi magazine from 1995 to 2002. The supernatural fantasy received the 46th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shoujo category in 2000, but never got the global recognition it deserved. More than three decades after the manga’s debut, the anime is all set to premiere on July 7th, 2026.

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As the release date approaches, the anime drops its exciting main trailer, which previews the story’s premise. Additionally, the trailer also introduces the opening theme titled Akatsuki no Sora by Hiroki Nanami. Shortly before its debut, Crunchyroll confirmed the anime will begin streaming on the platform.

What Is Red River About?

Image Courtesy of VAP

This beloved fantasy series follows Yuri Suzuki, an ordinary girl who has just passed her college entrance exam and shared her first kiss with her childhood friend-turned-boyfriend. Just when she is about to begin a new chapter of her life, she is forced into another timeline and awakens in the 14th-century BC Hittite Empire, where she gets entangled in the fight for the throne.

She encounters the mysterious Prince Kyle, the most likely candidate to succeed to the throne. Following the unlikely encounter, she begins her journey, capturing the hearts of the people and finding a place in the new world.

The anime is being produced by the animation studio VAP under the banner of Tatsunoko Production, one of the oldest animation studios of all time, which was established in 1962. The studio is best known for acclaimed classics such as Ping Pong the Animation, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many more.

Why Is Red River’ s Anime Revival a Big Deal For Shojo Fans?

Image Courtesy of VAP

For several decades, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, particularly in purely battle action. Most of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more. On the other hand, while most Shojo anime and manga often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer unique stories in the medium.

The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but Shojo series also thrived during that era, releasing some of the most incredible classics that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, many such series never received an anime adaptation or received the global recognition they deserve.

Animation studios are finally realizing the potential of such forgotten classics, and with the hype Red River has received so far, it might even open the door to future adaptations. Apart from Red River, two more 1990s classics were revived, including From Far Away and Hana-Kimi. From Far Away still awaits more information, while Hana-Kimi is all set for its second season.

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