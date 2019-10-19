My Hero Academia Shares First Look at Ochaco’s New Hero Costume

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been laying the groundwork for something huge. There’s currently no definitive telling what that huge thing may be, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that it’s going to be an all hands on deck situation. With the power of quirks reaching their singularity, with Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front preparing to make their move in four months, and U.A. Academy preparing the students to take on the deadly new threat, everyone has got to put their best foot forward. Ochaco Uraraka is definitely ready for what’s coming.

Chapter 246 of the series ends with the ominous tease that something big is coming, but it also ends with a hopeful spread of many of the series’ characters. One panel features Ochaco Uraraka, and she’s gearing up for what’s to come with some big upgrades to her hero costume.

Hopefully future chapters of the series give fans a closer look at Uraraka’s new costume, but right now this small glimpse is the only tease of how she’s upgraded her suit. She’s back in her work study with the dragon powered pro hero Ryukyu, and it seems like her gauntlets have gotten an update. The hoops hanging off the side are more prominent now, and she’s got a few holes protruding from the sides.

Not only that, Uraraka’s helmet has changed. Rather than the glass visor she previously had, it’s been changed out with two devices on her ears. Mirroring the new, sharper looks on her gauntlets, these two hoops protrude outward. Fans have noted how this looks more like Midoriya and Bakugo’s outfits, and this could very well be true. As it seems like she’s flying along with the others without any major issues, there’s a chance these new devices are helping her with her motion sickness.

But there’s still a chance we’ll get a closer look at this new costume in a future chapter as the U.A. students continue with their mandatory work studies. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.