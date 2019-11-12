My Hero Academia Questions Whether Shoto Can Forgive His Dad

There are a lot of tragic backstories to be found within the universe of My Hero Academia, and while Shoto Todoroki’s may not be the saddest, it is still certainly a gut wrenching tale. The young student at UA Academy has had some big shoes to fill as his father, the current number one hero Endeavor, is revered by the people of the world for his power and willingness to leap head first into the professional hero game. While the relationship between the father and son has been on thin ice for some time, it seems that things may be moving in a different direction.

In the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Shoto, Midoriya, and Bakugo continue their training under their new work study within Endeavor’s agency. With the trio invited for dinner at the Endeavor abode, we get an opportunity to once again meet Todoroki’s brother and sister, creating quite the awkward scenario as the family can’t ever seem to truly get along.

Endeavor never won any awards for “Father of the Year”, acting abusive not just toward his children, but toward his wife as well. His abuse inadvertently led to Todoroki’s burn scar on his face, with his mother ultimately deciding to leave the family in order to get away from the pro hero’s abusive tendency. Throughout his childhood, Todoroki went through extreme levels of training from his father, making the young hero resent Endeavor for the majority of his life.

As dinner ends, Shoto realizes that he has mixed feelings with regards to his father, having not written him off completely and wondering how he should begin to feel about him. With his mother seemingly attempting to put things in the past, Todoroki wonders if it is time for him to do the same. As the threat of the Paranormal Liberation Front looms, a steady relationship between Todoroki and Endeavor would surely help defeat the villains.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.