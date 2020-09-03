My Hero Academia Trends Online After Spoilers Surface for New Chapter

My Hero Academia is one of the most intense titles at Shueisha right now, and it has its manga to thanks. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has not held back with the story as of late, and the Raid arc has shown how dark Hero Society can get. With a full-on war at the horizon, fans are gearing up for more bombshells to come, and it seems that is why My Hero Academia is trending globally right now.

If you head over to Twitter, you will see fans flocking to a certain manga hashtag. The phrase 'MHA283' has gone viral after reportedly spoilers went live from the next chapter of My Hero Academia. Netizens were quick to blast the leaked details across the fandom, and Twitter users are reacting in a BIG way.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

We will not be discussing the spoilers here, but you can join the conversation online using the hashtag. For those who want to wait for My Hero Academia's official release, it will go live this coming Sunday. Shonen Jump will put out its new issue in Japan on Monday, so U.S. readers can access it via Viz Media around Sunday at midday.

You can check out a slew of spoiler-free reactions to the chapter below, and you can still see how much the leaks have shaken the fandom. Fans are not only begging the manga to keep its kill count low but to ensure Izuku's safety. The boy has been through a lot, and Shigaraki is still on the fence about whether he wants One For All. With Gran Torino on death's door, Izuku is more fragile than ever, and the damage Aizawa took last chapter stings in a big way. Izuku will never get over this botched raid, and fans know it is only a matter of time before the hero snaps and fights Shigaraki with all he has.

What do you think about this trending topic? Are you surprised by how the series' Raid arc is going so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.