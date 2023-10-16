My Hero Academia Assistant Inks New Art to Hype Bakugo's Return

My Hero Academia has done it again. The manga is known for emotional cliffhangers, and the superhero series really delivered this week. Just as hope for All Might was lost, My Hero Academia gave us a long-awaited spark. Bakugo Katsuki is back in the picture after more than a year away, and one assistant at My Hero Academia is celebrating.

The artwork comes from X (Twitter) courtesy of Shoutaro Noguchi who goes by nstime23 online. The artist has long been an assistant on My Hero Academia, and they are known to share special sketches with fans. It was there Noguchi helped celebrate Bakugo's return to the manga, and the tribute is gorgeous.

After all, you can see the artwork for yourself. The two-piece tribute reunites Bakugo with Izuku in the heat of battle. Noguchi's art mirrors the spread done by series creator Kohei Horikoshi at the end of chapter 403. We can see Bakugo looking worse for wear but alive as Deku looks towards his friends. There is little doubt the pair will have one hell of a reunion before long, but first, Bakugo has a mission and that is to save All Might.

If you have not gotten to read up on Bakugo's comeback firsthand, you have to check it out. My Hero Academia's manga can be read easily on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Horikoshi's story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this latest Bakugo tribute? Where should My Hero Academia take Dynamight next?