My Hero Academia Highlights Armored All Might in New Cover Art

My Hero Academia's manga is currently making its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains, and the cover art for the newest chapter of the series is sharing a full color look at All Might's power armor seen in his fight against All For One! One of the big final fights fans have gotten to see play out over the course of the last few chapters was between All For One and All Might, but it was in much different circumstances from their fight the first time around. All For One has been getting stronger, so All Might had to pull out all the stops.

My Hero Academia kicked off its final fight between All Might and All For One with the reveal that All Might had been doing extra work to prepare for this final round by reaching out to Melissa Shield for help to craft a new suit of armor that would give him the quirk like weapons that could keep him on All For One's level...if only a little while. With the cover art for My Hero Academia Chapter 403, fans got a full look at this suit of armor to reveal its jet black coloring with bright yellow streaks to represent All Might's famous hair. Check it out below.

My Hero Academia, Ch. 403: Is this the end of the All Might era?! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/rIwnPwtydU pic.twitter.com/Io9bMoieKJ — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 15, 2023

My Hero Academia: Armored All Might Explained

As My Hero Academia kicked off the final fight between All For One and All Might, the former number one hero revealed that he had been readying for this fight with a full suit of armor that allowed him to fight at nearly the same level he had before. But while All For One tore through this armor with relative ease, the real trick of the new power suit was all of the other abilities All Might had stocked within it that was modeled after all of the students in Class 1-A.

All Might had been inspired by watching Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes' fighting for their lives and goals, and used each of their quirks to help level the playing field against All For One. This only delayed the powerful villain at the end of the day, unfortunately, so it was a short lived time in the series for this cool looking suit of armor.

