My Hero Academia Cosplay Captures Dabi's Final Arc Fit

My Hero Academia's Final Arc might be setting the stage for its biggest battles to focus on the likes of Deku, Shigaraki, All Might, and All For One, but the Todoroki family reunion has been a hot one to remember. With the villainous Dabi revealing himself to be the eldest son to Endeavor in the sixth season of the anime, the white-hot villain is unleashing a torrent of flames that might swallow Hero Society. Unsurprisingly, cosplayers are working their magic when it comes to bringing to life one of the shonen's biggest antagonists.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has already been confirmed and fans should prepare themselves for continuing fallout from the revelation that Dabi was a member of the Todoroki Clan in the previous season. While the villains lost the Paranormal Liberation War, Dabi's revelation sent shockwaves across Hero Society and threw a big monkey wrench into how the crime fighters operate. With the general public losing a lot of confidence in both UA Academy and the professional heroes, society is falling apart and Deku is going to have to do some serious work in keeping it together. With the Final Arc taking place in the manga, it has yet to be confirmed whether Season 7 will be the anime's last.

My Dabi Academia

When Dabi revealed his true identity, he also revealed that he had been dying his hair in order to keep his true name close to his chest. Toya Todoroki was dying his white hair black in an effort to make sure that his father and his family wouldn't be able to connect the dots following his apparent demise earlier in his life. My Hero Academia Season 7, should the series continue to draw from the manga, will dive into how Dabi transformed into the current villain that he is.

Kohei Horikoshi, the manga responsible for creating Deku's world, has had health issues as of late that have thrown a number of delays into My Hero Academia's manga. In a recent statement, the mangaka stated that he is looking to give it his all for the final stretch. Based on what manga readers have seen so far, My Hero Academia is looking to go out with a bang with its final battles.

Do you think Dabi will survive My Hero Academia's Final Arc? Is it possible for the eldest son of Endeavor to find redemption? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.