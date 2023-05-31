My Hero Academia Takes Lady Nagant Out on the Town in New Art

My Hero Academia's Final Arc in the manga isn't just bringing back plenty of old crime fighters into the fray in the last ditch effort to take down, it's bringing old villains back as well. With season six of the anime adaptation presenting the interesting character known as Lady Nagant, a former hero that found herself attempting to destroy Hero Society, the manga has seen her recently make a return as well. Now, creator Kohei Horikoshi has re-imagined the sniper in much fancier attire before the series comes to a close.

In the latest chapters of the My Hero Academia manga, Nagant has decided to take up arms once again with a very different goal in mind than when she fought against Deku. Despite Midoriya gaining a serious handle on his Quirk, One For All, Lady Nagant was nearly able to defeat him thanks to not just her skills as a marksman, but her Quirk that worked hand in hand. The Public Safety Commission, one of the major organizations responsible for keeping Hero Society running, had made Nagant one of their top heroes but had her committing some dirty deeds in the process. Thinking that she had some serious blood on her hands, Deku's ideology was able to have a serious impact on Nagant's mindset, causing her to turn away from All For One.

Lady Nagant's Night on The Town

In the recent volume of My Hero Academia's manga, Kohei Horikoshi was able to share some major new artwork from his shonen superhero series. While we haven't seen Lady Nagant sporting much in the way of evening wear, the mangaka has taken the opportunity to put her side-by-side with Gentle Criminal. With these two former villains making a comeback in the shonen series on the side of the angels, it will be interesting to see if they are both able to survive.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Horikoshi has yet to state how many more chapters My Hero Academia has before it ends, but it's clear that the finale is on the horizon. There are still plenty of brawls that have yet to hit their conclusion, but the chess pieces have all been assembled. With Deku having a redemptive influence on Lady Nagant, it is possible that other villains might switch sides before the final chapter lands.

What do you think of Lady Nagant's glow-up here? Do you foresee the sniper surviving the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Diab