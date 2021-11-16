My Hero Academia Fans Want to Know Why THAT Heroine Had to Die

My Hero Academia has handled its share of grief since it debuted. Though the series began easily enough, it did not take long for Izuku to experience the losses that come with being a hero. The manga has gone through plenty of deaths in the last two years, and now, fans want to know why one heroine was killed off so abruptly.

So, you have been warned! The following article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s latest arc, so proceed with caution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans who keep up with the manga, they will know exactly which death we’re talking about. The story’s last two arcs have been filled with casualties from Midnight to Crust and beyond. However, the recent debut and demise of Star and Stripe has My Hero Academia fans scratching their heads.

The situation goes a little something like this… Star and Stripe debuted in the manga as one of its first foreign heroes, and her status as the top hero in the United States set the stage. Expectations for Star and Stripe were high, and the manga did not disappoint. The pro hero has powers on par with All Might and the tenacity to match, and her death was even used to cripple All For One in a huge way.

However, fans are not convinced the heroine needed to die. Unlike Midnight’s death, there is no emotional gain in Star and Stripe dying. Her passing is certainly tragic, but the sacrifice of her quirk would be enough. After all, New Order is now tearing apart the quirks All For One has stolen from others. Star and Stripe could have gone on to live life in retirement similar to All Might, and My Hero Academia fans had hoped for as much given her fiery spirit.

Instead, another heroine has died in the pursuit of victory, but fans are feeling like this death is the most senseless yet. In a genre where strong heroines are hard to find, Star and Stripe proved traditions wrong, so readers are upset the woman simply served to nerf All For One. But if it is any consolation, the American hero went down on her terms and ruined Shigaraki’s plans in the process.

How do you feel about Star and Stripe’s death? Do you think My Hero Academiaa should have handled the heroine differently? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.