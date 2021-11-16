My Hero Academia Cripples All For One in Major Manga Cliffhanger

All For One has proven himself to be a truly gnarly villain, and Izuku knows it all too well. After all, the hero has been fighting against the tyrant and his protege since he was gifted One For All. After all of this time, All For One has gotten significantly stronger, so the manga just took a wild left turn to nerf the villain. We have Star and Stripe to thank for the push, but it came at a cost few would ever pay.

The situation unfolded this week when My Hero Academia chapter 333 went live. It was there fans caught up with Shigaraki as the baddie continues his fight with Star and Stripe, the top hero in America. The heroine has been giving our villain a run for his money, but when push came to shove, she chose to sacrifice her life to save her flight squadron.

Obviously, the choice left My Hero Academia readers stunned, but Star and Stripe did not go out without a trap for Shigaraki. The baddie thrilled All For One by stealing the pro hero’s quirk, New Order, but he never got the chance to use it. After all, Star and Stripe commanded her quirk to revolt against all other quirks, and that is a problem for All For One.

After all, the villain has spent ages taking powerful quirks from others, and they’ve made him a powerhouse. Shigaraki now uses that same power, but New Order is picking off the quirks one by one. At this point, there is no telling how many quirks All For One has lost thanks to New Order, but we know Reflect is gone. With New Order cannibalizing their quirks, All For One and Shigaraki have no choice but to ditch the sought-after power. But until they expel the quirk, well – New Order will continue to cripple the devious duo.

What do you make of My Hero Academia's latest cliffhanger? Do you think Shigaraki can bounce back from this trap?