My Hero Academia Stuns With Star and Stripe’s Heroic Sacrifice

My Hero Academia stunned with Star and Stripe’s truly heroic sacrifice with the newest chapter of the series! Fans have seen All For One’s power growing within Tomura Shigaraki and it’s been reaching a monstrous new level ever since the Final Act of the series first began. It’s been revealed that Shigaraki is much closer to his completion than fans had expected and unfortunately we saw a demonstration of what that peak of evolution will look like as the villain began his fight against the United States of America’s number one hero, Star and Stripe.

Star and Stripe was revealed to have one of the strongest quirks in the series yet as it seemingly allowed her to manipulate things on a godly kind of level, but even she was struggling to defeat Shigaraki’s current monstrous form. He and All For One have become something else entirely, and the previous chapter of the series had seemed like it was curtains for the pro hero as Shigaraki made use of a small opening she had. But this opening turned out to be a final sacrifice she made at the cost of her life.

Chapter 333 of the series picks up immediately after Shigaraki makes contact with Star and Stripe’s face, and she attempts to save herself with New Order. But as previous chapters have stated, there are quite a few limits of the ability as she not only reached the limits of her endurance with it but she actually used the ability’s second command option to trick Shigaraki one last time. Because while she began decaying immediately and realized she couldn’t save her body, she reveals that it wasn’t her plan to.

When Star and Stripe refused to destroy her comrade’s plane in the previous chapter, it wasn’t because she wasn’t willing to kill one of her close partners, but she had used that single second to instead command New Order to revolt against the other quirks within Shigaraki’s body. So upon absorbing its power, Shigaraki’s body began to implode. But unfortunately, this also costs Star and Stripe her life with this gambit. Something she was happy to do because it meant dealing a critical blow to such a monstrous threat.

With one final salute, Star and Stripe decays away and now the future of the series is even more uncertain.