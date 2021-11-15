My Hero Academia Shockingly Kills Off Major Pro Hero

My Hero Academia shockingly killed off a major pro hero with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has kicked off a new arc following Izuku Midoriya’s settling back in with U.A. Academy, and it’s done so with a fierce battle between Tomura Shigaraki and the United States’ own number one hero, Star and Stripe. But as soon as this fight began, fans were immediately worried over whether or not the hero could be enough to defeat the monster that Shigaraki had become.

As it turns out with the newest chapter of the series, those fears were ominously correct as the fight between the monstrous villain and America pro hero has come to its violent end. The winner of the fight is just as fans had expected when it first began, but this also means that a major hero has now been taken out of the equation as the fight between the heroes and villains will seemingly spread around the world from here on out as a result.

Before the hero was introduced to the series, All For One opened up about how her quirk was strong enough to become one of the most powerful pieces of his arsenal. As Shigaraki flew to challenge the hero, fans started to see why this was the case as Star and Stripe’s New Order quirk was as godly as fans might have expected. But as the fight continued, it also showed how much more of a monster Shigaraki has evolved beyond even such a godly level quirk’s abilities. It just wasn’t enough.

The previous chapter of the series saw Shigaraki making contact with Star and Stripe’s forehead and this either signaled that she would lose her quirk or be decayed. Chapter 333 of the series reveals both turned out to be the case as Shigaraki was able to both steal New Order and decay the hero. Star and Stripe managed to set a trap with her final order to her quirk, but in doing so left herself open for just enough of a moment to leave herself open enough for the actual decay.

With one final salute to the rest of her team, Star and Stripe has been killed by Shigaraki and now one of the world’s strongest heroes has fallen and the villain has gotten that much stronger. But what did you think of Star and Stripe’s quick introduction and death with the newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!