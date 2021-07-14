My Hero Academia Season 5 Debuts First Look at 'League of Villains' Arc

✖

My Hero Academia is ready to bring forward its big arc of the year, and it promises to shake things up in season five. After all, the show has been fairly domestic so far, but things will blow wide open when the League of Villains nab their own arc. And now, it seems like fans just got their first look at the baddie-centric arc.

The update comes straight from My Hero Academia's official Twitter account. The page posted two posters featuring a couple of familiar baddies. In fact, Dabi and Shigaraki are the pair who came into view, and these season five sneaks show the villains in all their glory.

My Hero Academia S5 Second Cour - New Character Visual for Dabi pic.twitter.com/SuTTYLFq4Q — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) July 14, 2021

As you can see above, Dabi was posted as he dons his usual outfit. The character's black trench looks just as foreboding as always, but that is nothing compared to the blue fames in his hands. Clearly, Dabi is ready for some action, and he isn't the only one feeling this way.

A second poster was also put out for Shigaraki, and the villain looks terrifying to be honest. The man is shown in all lack with red shoes similar to those worn by Izuku. His usual outfit is covered by a black trench coat, and the outerwear is littered with Shigaraki's disembodied hands. The one of his face is positioned just enough to give fans a look at his eyes, and Shigaraki looks murderous as usual.

These two characters will be main figures in the final arc of season five, and manga readers are understandably hyped for the outing. After all, the League of Villains arc played into a larger story featuring the Meta Liberation Army which Hawks as already set up. The two organizations will be at each other's throats as they battle for dominance, but we all know Shigaraki is stubborn enough to see his victory through.

What do you think of these new My Hero Academia posters? Are you hyped for this big villain arc...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.