My Hero Academia reveals Endeavor's shockingly good advice with the newest episode of the fifth season! The second cour of the season has kicked off the Endeavor Agency arc which sees Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki now working under the number one hero, Endeavor. Ever since he became the new number one hero in the third and fourth season of the season, we have begun to see the hardened outer layers around him begin to fall as Endeavor has realized that his dark path chasing after All Might had been in vain.

But maybe it's not as in vain as he first suspected, however, as Endeavor has used that past trauma and desire to improve his relationships with others like his son in the future to better teach this future generation. Not only did the newest episode reveal that this new Endeavor is probably the best teacher Izuku needs at the moment, but also revealed his shockingly good advice for how the future heroes should approach this next phase of their training.

This scene was absolute perfection in the anime, absolutely goated, my favorite non action scene in the entire show. The ost, the storyboarding, the dialogue, the voice acting, all goated pic.twitter.com/h00uXWUW8k — Lamar🤠 (@MonkeTard_) July 11, 2021

If there's anything Endeavor knows, it's effort compared to how effortless All Might seemed to be in his hero work. He had been constantly comparing himself to All Might for all of these years, and while it resulted in the abuse we saw toward his family, it also resulted in a unique perspective that Izuku and the others could never quite understand with their school work as he emphasizes real world experience over their lessons.

He reveals to the three of them that they need to focus on mastering one thing at a time. Accumulate these experiences and better figure out how to master one particular aspect of themselves before using that as a base to build onto the next thing. It's something they would never grasp from just watching heroes like All Might, and it's a perspective that only really could have come together through his hardened life thus far.

What did you think of Endeavor's advice to the young heroes in Season 5's newest episode? How does it reflect his self-growth so far?