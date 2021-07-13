My Hero Academia Hypes Episode 104 with Beachy Preview

✖

My Hero Academia has many fans on the edge of their seats as they await the anime adaptation of the My Villain Academia Arc, a storyline that will focus predominantly on the villains of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, an anime-only episode is on the horizon. With episode 104, the "filler" installment will focus on a beach-faring adventure that will see Tsuyu reuniting with her female heroines who are a part of Ryukyu's Work-Study, and a new preview has dropped to give us an idea of what dangers lie in wait for them.

Tsuyu, Ochaco, and Neijire were important fighters in the battle against Overhaul, pitting their strength against some of the strongest members of the villainous Yakuza in season four. While they didn't fight against Overhaul directly, with Deku taking on the majority of the responsibility in bringing down the main villain of the previous season, they formed a bond that clearly has held strong to this day. Particularly, Froppy and Uravity have been quite the tag team, learning how to develop moves that rely on one another's Quirks to help combat villains and rescue civilians, which is sure to be a point that will be examined in this next installment.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared a brand new image that shows the anime-only episode will also give the heroes of Class 1-A, and one of the Big Three, some needed downtime following their intense battles within the Joint Training Exercise Arc at the beginning of the season:

This upcoming episode, based on the participants in the installment, actually seems like something of a sequel to a previous anime-only episode, specifically episode 32, which introduced us to Froppy's Work-Study and saw her battling against some high seas threats next to the professional hero Sulkie. With the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains hatching plans of their own, it's clear that while Class 1-A might need some rest and relaxation, they only have four months before they will be thrown feet first into the fire as the villains emerge to take down hero society.

