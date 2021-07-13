My Hero Academia Fan Animates Izuku's Next Big Battle with Shigaraki

The fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime is set to dive into the world of villains with its upcoming Meta Liberation Army Arc, aka My Villain Academia, and one fan has dived into the events of the upcoming sixth season by creating a fan animation of the battle between Midoriya and Shigaraki. While the latest season has switched the order of the storylines, placing the Endeavor Agency Arc before the arrival of the storyline focusing on the League of Villains, the threat to the heroes remains the same as the antagonists have begun gathering insane power.

The fifth season began with the Joint Training Exercise Arc, which saw the young heroes of Class 1-A and 1-B pitted against one another to determine which group of students have improved the most since they entered into the hallowed halls of UA Academy. Following this season and the victory netted by Deku and his friends, the students have broken up to participate in their respective work studies, with the Three Musketeers studying under the number one hero Endeavor. While this season won't feature Shigaraki and Deku coming face to face, most likely taking place in season six, fans are dying to see the encounter that will shake the foundation of the Shonen universe.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The War Arc is set to pit the Meta Liberation Army, which consists of over one hundred thousand villains, against Hero Society, with the young heroes of UA Academy being placed in the crossfire by the Public Safety Commission. Needless to say, this fan animation, brief as it is, dives into spoilers for the upcoming battle between Deku and Shigaraki, with the latter gaining quite the power-up in the pages of the manga to battle against the inheritor of One For All.

While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, the popularity of My Hero Academia makes it a foregone conclusion that the War Arc will be adapted into the anime that is created by Studio Bones. The current events of the manga is some of the darkest territories that the series has dived into to date, and the battle between Deku and the leader of the League of Villains will kick off this new path for the Shonen franchise.

Are you hyped for the eventual arrival of the battle between Midoriya and Shigaraki?