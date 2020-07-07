My Hero Academia Explains Why Shigaraki Doesn't Want to Be Like His Master

✖

My Hero Academia has built a very twisted relationship for Shigaraki and All For One. The youngest of the two would not have survived if it weren't for All For One taking him in. However, the villain planned from the start to warp Shigaraki into a baddie worthy of being his protege. But thanks to a new update, fans have learned Shigaraki isn't all that interested in becoming a plaything for All For One.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter that confirmed as much for fans. The update checked in on Shigaraki as the villain grew accustomed to All For One and his augmented body. With so much power at his fingertips, Shigaraki was none too happy when All For One seemingly possessed him through their shared Quirk, so he found a way to boot the old man from his mind.

And why did he do that? Well, Shigaraki has zero interest in becoming like All For One. Sure, the boy has respect for his master, but Shigaraki knows that he can accomplish things that All For One never dared to dream about.

"Back then, I thought about how the guy they called the Lord of Evil was defeated by the power of just one man. Don't get me wrong, I'm real grateful for how you raised me up. But I don't want to be like you. I want to be greater than you," the boy admitted to himself before he erased All For One from his mind.

This impressive pushback proves Shigaraki has grown leaps since fans met him all those years ago. It also shows why the boy isn't interested in becoming All For One 2.0. His master's inability to defeat All Might does not sit will with Shigaraki, so the boy will not rest until every symbol of peace the world over is destroyed.

