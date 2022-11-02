My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Turns Shigaraki Into Our Worst Nightmare

My Hero Academia's sixth season has already claimed the lives of some major heroes and villains, with the Paranormal Liberation Front clashing against both Class 1-A's superstars and the professional heroes attempting to hold Hero Society together. With the latest episode seeing Shigaraki wake from the experiments performed by Dr. Garaki, the decaying young villain now has more power backing him up than ever before and has thus become the biggest nightmare for the heroes of the Shonen franchise.

When Shigaraki was fighting against the Meta Liberation Army over the anime adaptation's fifth season, the antagonist was expanding his Quirk, with his powers seemingly able to eliminate opponents in his direct vicinity, whether he made direct contact or not. As the new inheritor of All For One wakes up, he immediately unleashes an attack that quickly eliminates more than a few professional heroes, turning them into dust. Some of these heavy hitters include Crust the Shield Hero and X-Less, two of the top professional crime fighters who were assisting Endeavor, Mirko, and others in the fight against the High-End Nomu that had been unleashed thanks to Garaki's machinations.

My Nightmare Academia

For one Twitter User, hilariously named Bakugo4Ever, Shigaraki's awakening and murdering of X-Less with his newfound power was a moment to celebrate, which is the exact opposite stance that the heroes will have as the new All For One is looking to turn the tides on this Paranormal Liberation War:

THIS SCENE ??!!!?? I LOVE YOU BONES pic.twitter.com/obOqjzheC7 — ShigarakiGOAT (@Bakugo4ver) October 29, 2022

Shigaraki's awakening didn't just bring a villainous powerhouse into Season Six, it also saw the awakening of Gigantomachia, the larger-than-life force that is sworn to protect All For One. Though the villains' lost Twice and were taken by surprise thanks to the heroes' assault, the battle is far from over and it's clear that Shigaraki's new powers make him a force to be reckoned with.

Considering the length and severity of the War Arc in the manga, season six might be devoting most of its run time to this battle, which makes sense considering how this event is one of the most pivotal in the history of My Hero Academia overall.

Considering the length and severity of the War Arc in the manga, season six might be devoting most of its run time to this battle, which makes sense considering how this event is one of the most pivotal in the history of My Hero Academia overall.