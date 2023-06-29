My Hero Academia to Bring Life-Sized All Might And All For One to SDCC

My Hero Academia's final arc is underway in the pages of the shonen's manga, but that isn't stopping the franchise from revisiting some of its biggest moments. While San Diego Comic-Con is usually the place for major announcements in the world of North American comic books and the projects that are spawned from them, anime is finding its way into the annual event. For this year's convention, My Hero Academia will be there in full effect and has a life-sized statue portraying one of its biggest battles.

The battle in question will be the fight between All Might and All For One that took place in My Hero Academia Season 3. As a result of this killer conflict, the former Symbol of Peace found himself losing the vast majority of his strength, relegated to the role of a teacher at UA Academy rather than a frontline combatant. Luckily, All Might was able to claim victory against All For One, but the main villain has recently returned in both the anime and manga. With the final chapter playing out in the shonen's manga, it would seem that a re-match featuring All Mgiht and All For One is right around the corner.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

All Might Vs. All For One Rematch

Here's how Crunchyroll describes the statue that will be erected at this year's San Diego Comic-Con International, "The statue of the "Historical Battle in Kamino" from "My Hero Academia" is a stunning representation of the epic fight between All Might and All For One in Season 3 Episode 48. By capturing this iconic moment, the statue showcases the artistry and significance of the My Hero Academia franchise, providing fans with an opportunity to relive the excitement and celebrate their love for the series."

The dynamic statue will arrive as a part of the Comic-Con Museum, which will open its doors on Tuesday, July 18th. Open until Sunday, July 23rd, anime fans will have a few days to check out the battle featuring My Hero Academia's big combatants. With My Hero Academia Season 7 in the works and Kohei Horikoshi looking to end Class 1-A's journey, big things are ahead for Deku and company.

Which anime battles would you like to see re-created via a life-sized statue? Do you think All Might and All For One's re-match in the manga will be the biggest battle of the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Crunchyroll