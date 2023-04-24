My Hero Academia: All Might's Power Suit Is a Direct Nod to Iron Man 2

My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter has set the stage for the final battle between arch-rivals All Might and All For One. The Final War Arc is coming down to its final desperate moments, as All For One is firing like a missile toward his protege Tomura Shigaraki, in order to complete his transformation into the ultimate evil power. As we've seen in the last dozen chapters of the My Hero Academia's manga, every pro hero and U.A. student who charged into battle has pretty much given their all – there's literally no one left to stop All For One, except for Toshinori Yagi, who arrives on the battlefield with an epic nod to Marvel's Iron Man!

The cliffhanger ending of My Hero Academia Chapter 386 sees the hero side having exhausted all resources: Izuku Midoriya is in a furious battle with Shigaraki, while Endeavor's battle with Dabi is reaching a critical stage, as Dabi is literally about to go nuclear and eradicate most of the surrounding battlefield. Shoto Todoroki and Lida are the only reserves left – and it becomes clear that this is Shoto's destined moment to face his brother. All Might is the one who gives Shoto the burst of inspiration he needs to run back into battle – by pledging to be the one who steps up and halts All For One's progression.

As we know, Toshnori Yagi spent the last of his power as All Might in his last fight against All For One in the Battle of Kamino, and he's been aiding Deku and his fellow Pro Heroes using support items ever since. Well, for the final battle against All For One, All Might pulls out his own version of Iron Man 2's suitcase armor!

The Mark V armor that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) designed was made to condense into a suitcase shape, making it the most portable armor that Tony possessed at that time. That was a key detail of the suit, as Tony desperately needed his armor while on an impromptu field trip to Monaco to participate in an F1 race. Whiplash (Mickey Rourke) launched his very first ambush of Stark mid-race, leaving Tony exposed and in serious peril. Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) sped in their car to Tony's place location on the race track and tossed him the suitcase with the Mark V.

Tony Stark donning the Mark V suitcase armor remains one of the most iconic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and a perfect moment for My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi to pay homage to.

Hopefully, All Might fares as well as Iron Man did, and makes it out of this fight alive...

My Hero Academia's manga is available to read online.