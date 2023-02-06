My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.

With the newest episode of the series launching the final arc of the season, the Black Hero arc, Deku had met with the previous users within One For All's power. Thanks to how much it has grown thanks to his fight against Tomura Shigaraki, and how much more his body has grown to adjust to it, Deku was able to come to an agreement as to how to proceed with his power. But on the outside, his One For All secret was being revealed to the others.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What is Next Now That One For All's Secret Has Been Revealed?

Following the cliffhanger teasing that Hawks and Best Jeanist were going to approach All Might about One For All and its ties to Deku, Episode 131 of My Hero Academia sees All Might realizing that he can't keep this secret much longer. While before he wanted to avoid Deku telling anyone because it would put him and others around him in danger, following that huge battle things have changed dramatically. It's not the same world anymore, and thus All Might tells Hawks and Best Jeanist (who then tell Endeavor) about the secret.

But there's a much bigger confession is Deku's case. As the episode comes to an end, it's revealed that Deku has left U.A. Academy in order to fight and capture as many of the freed prisoners on his own. But while doing so, he writes each of his former classmates a personalized letter where he tells them all about the shared One For All secret he had for All Might and his decision to move on without him.

This sparks the Final Act of the series, so now we'll see what My Hero Academia's anime looks like now that so many others know about One For All and how big of a target Deku really is. How do you feel about Deku and All Might's secret getting out to the world? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!