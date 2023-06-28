My Hero Academia Unpacks More of Toga's Heartbreaking Past

My Hero Academia is now focusing its efforts on Himiko Toga's final battle against the heroes, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga is starting to unpack even more of the villain's heartbreaking past! Toga has been one of the more unique villains in the My Hero Academia roster as she seemed to have a much different modus operandi than the other members of the League of Villains. Motivated by love and seen as a threat to society due to the unique nature of her power, she's essentially been forced onto her path by the outside world.

The glimpses My Hero Academia have previously revealed about Toga's past explored how the nature of her quirk gave her desires for blood that she couldn't control. She was deemed as a monster from a young age by those around her, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga twists the knife in even further. Toga was treated like a threat to everyone, and her parents all but gave up on her and considered her a monster without actually ever trying to figure out what was going on.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Happened in Toga's Past?

My Hero Academia Chapter 392 picks up in the final fight between Ochaco Uraraka and Toga, and the villain refuses to hear out the hero as Toga knows that Ochaco never had to life the kind of life that she once did. A flashback then reveals that Toga's parents were scared of her early on when they thought she killed a bird and sucked its blood, only for the young Toga to reveal that the bird fell into the yard already. It's then revealed that her parents tried to enroll her in a program to iron out her "deviant" behavior as a result.

It only led to more of a disconnect as her parents continued to grow frustrated at Toga's actions (such as seemingly hurting the boy she once liked) and refused to understand why she was doing these things. Toga too was confused as a result as no one else seemed to be fighting the same desires that she had. This led to her parents disowning her as a monster completely, and led to the constant smiling face that Toga puts to hide all of her pain.

Now as she fights her final battle against the heroes, this mask is starting to crack. Now it's just a matter of whether or not Ochaco can get through to her despite some massive injuries.