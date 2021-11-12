My Hero Academia Art Shows New Side To Shigaraki USA War





My Hero Academia’s manga is giving us one of the most brutal battles of the series to date, as the heir of All For One, Shigaraki, takes on the full force of the United States of America and the country’s number one hero, Star And Stripe. With the American hero having a Quirk that is nigh-invincible in New Order, Shigaraki is attempting to defeat his opponent while also stealing the power for himself. Now, a fan Kohei Horikoshi has revealed new concept cover art for the manga that gives us a new look at the titanic tussle.

The War Arc, the storyline which is set to be told in the anime adaptation’s sixth season which pits the heroes against the full force of the Paranormal Liberation Front, has already come to an end in the pages of the manga. With the results of this fight changing the landscape of hero society for the worst, the heroes of both UA Academy and across the globe have been attempting to stop the advance of the villains led by All For One. WIth All Might no longer being a factor when it comes to the battlefield, Star And Stripe has modeled herself after the former Symbol of Peace, but might not have what it takes to defeat the larger-than-life power of Shigaraki.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the concept art for a potential My Hero Academia manga cover, with Star And Stripe looming large over her foe, who might just win this battle and create some terrifying new problems for both Deku and his friends to overcome as the manga continues to tell its final act:

Kohei Horikoshi seems to be setting the stage for the final chapters of My Hero Academia, though the mangaka hasn’t spilled the beans as to when he thinks the story of Deku and UA Academy might be making its curtain call. First starting in 2014 in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the series has had an amazing hot streak over the years, and certainly, more than a few fans would like to see it continue for many years to come.

What do you think of this clever concept art? Who do you think will win the battle between Shigaraki and Star And Stripe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.